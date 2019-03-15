Sue Schnelle Miller, 85, of New Bremen, died at 8 a.m. Friday, March 15, 2019, at St. Rita's Medical Center, Lima.

She was born July 27, 1933, in Wapakoneta, the daughter of Guy and Alma (Sandkuhl) Benzing.

She married Myron Schnelle on June 18, 1955, and he preceded her in death on July 5, 1988.

She married Arthur "Red" Miller on May 23, 1993, and he preceded her in death on Jan. 29, 2005.

Sue is survived by her children: Denise (Stan) Stephens of Lima, Duane (Brenda) Schnelle of New Bremen and Lisa (Ron) Wilkesof Bradenton, Florida. She is also survived by her seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; both husbands and by her siblings Robert Benzing and Marie Cordier.

Sue was a 1951 graduate of St. Marys Memorial High School and she attended Elkhart University. She retired from Otterbein St. Marys Retirement Community, where she served as an administrative assistant. Sue was a member of Zion Lutheran Church in St. Marys.

She loved crocheting blankets for her family and will be remembered for her warm, fun personality.

Funeral rites will be held at 2 p.m. Monday at the Miller Funeral Home, 1605 Celina Road, St. Marys, the Rev. Bill Maki, officiant. Burial will follow at Resthaven Memory Gardens.

Friends may call from 11 a.m. until the time of services on Monday at the funeral home.

Friends may call from 11 a.m. until the time of services on Monday at the funeral home.