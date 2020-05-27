Sumako Lugo
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Sumako's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sumako Lugo, 89, of Minster, and formerly of Stryker, died 10:30 p.m. Saturday, May 23, at her residence.
She was born Dec. 10, 1930, in Hiroshima-Ken, Japan, the daughter of Sizuitsi and Komora (Ocada) Hanashita.
She married Ruben Lugo on Nov. 2, 1952; he preceded her in death on Feb. 18, 1973. Sue became a naturalized American citizen in July of 1961.
She is survived by her son, Ruben Lugo of Davenport, Iowa and a daughter, Nancy Warren of Minster.
She is also survived by her grandchildren: Samantha (Justin) Nightengale, Randi Lugo, Ronni Lugo, Ruben Lugo III, Michael Warren and Nicole (Jeremiah) Crawford.
She is also survived by her great-grandchildren: Sachiko K. Nightengale, Mei Lin Nightengale, Mila Crawford, Eva Crawford, Anya Crawford and Neight Spooner.
She was preceded in death by her parents; by her husband and by a son, George Luis Lugo, who was killed in active duty in the US military.
Sumako retired from Frozen Specialties Company in Archbold in 1995. 
She enjoyed taking care of her grandchildren, arranging flowers, gardening, making dolls and going to the movies.
She belonged to the First Lutheran Church in Stryker.
Graveside funeral rites will be held 1 p.m. Thursday, at the Oakwood Cemetery, Stryker. 
Memorial gifts may be given to Grand Lake Hospice via MillerFuneralHomes.net
Condolences may also be sent to Sumako's family via MillerFuneralHomes.net
Miller Funeral Home, 1605 Celina Road, is entrusted with Sumako's funeral
arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Evening Leader from May 27 to May 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
28
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Oakwood Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Miller Funeral Home
1605 Celina Rd.
St. Marys, OH 45885
(419) 394-2301
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved