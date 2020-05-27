Sumako Lugo, 89, of Minster, and formerly of Stryker, died 10:30 p.m. Saturday, May 23, at her residence.
She was born Dec. 10, 1930, in Hiroshima-Ken, Japan, the daughter of Sizuitsi and Komora (Ocada) Hanashita.
She married Ruben Lugo on Nov. 2, 1952; he preceded her in death on Feb. 18, 1973. Sue became a naturalized American citizen in July of 1961.
She is survived by her son, Ruben Lugo of Davenport, Iowa and a daughter, Nancy Warren of Minster.
She is also survived by her grandchildren: Samantha (Justin) Nightengale, Randi Lugo, Ronni Lugo, Ruben Lugo III, Michael Warren and Nicole (Jeremiah) Crawford.
She is also survived by her great-grandchildren: Sachiko K. Nightengale, Mei Lin Nightengale, Mila Crawford, Eva Crawford, Anya Crawford and Neight Spooner.
She was preceded in death by her parents; by her husband and by a son, George Luis Lugo, who was killed in active duty in the US military.
Sumako retired from Frozen Specialties Company in Archbold in 1995.
She enjoyed taking care of her grandchildren, arranging flowers, gardening, making dolls and going to the movies.
She belonged to the First Lutheran Church in Stryker.
Graveside funeral rites will be held 1 p.m. Thursday, at the Oakwood Cemetery, Stryker.
Memorial gifts may be given to Grand Lake Hospice via MillerFuneralHomes.net
Condolences may also be sent to Sumako's family via MillerFuneralHomes.net
Miller Funeral Home, 1605 Celina Road, is entrusted with Sumako's funeral
arrangements.
Published in The Evening Leader from May 27 to May 28, 2020.