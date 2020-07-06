1/
Susan LeFler
Susan E. LeFler, 70, of St. Marys, died at 8:53 a.m. Sunday, July 5, at Grande Lake Health Care Center.
She was born May 19, 1950, in Celina, the daughter of Harry and Elizabeth (Miller) Boltz.
She is survived by her daughters: Heather (Joshua Hale) LeFler of Wapakoneta and Crystal LeFler of Missouri. She is survived by four grandchildren and one sister.
She was preceded in death by her parents and by her seven siblings.
Private family funeral rites will be held at a later date.
Condolences may be sent to Susan's family via MillerFuneralHomes.net.
Miller Funeral Home, 1605 Celina Road, St. Marys, is entrusted with her funeral arrangements.

Published in The Evening Leader from Jul. 6 to Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Miller Funeral Home
1605 Celina Rd.
St. Marys, OH 45885
(419) 394-2301
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
