Susan Logan
Susan C. Logan, 63, of St. Marys died at 10:54 a.m., Thursday, Nov. 19, at Joint Township District Memorial Hospital, St. Marys. She was born Sept. 4, 1957 in Lima to Ralph A. and Irene (Burgei) Miller. Her mother survives in Ottoville.
On April 22, 1978, she married Kevin Logan and he survives in St. Marys.
Susan is also survived by her sisters: Sandra (Todd) Wannemacher, Joyce (Mike) Basinger, Angie (Allan) Honigford and Becky (Kevin) Krouskop, all of Ottoville; sister-in-law Lisa Flores; friend Jody Telljohann; several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
She is preceded in death by her father, Ralph Miller; sister Nancy (Jim) Spencer; sister-in-law Cindy King and her father and mother-in-law, Don and Ruth Logan.
Susan was a supervisor in claim services for Auto Owners Insurance in Lima for over 40 years. She was a member of Mercer County Sportsman Club and Sandy Beach Association. Susan loved her animals and enjoyed her bling.
Funeral mass will be held 10 a.m. Saturday at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Ottoville, with Rev. Jerome Schetter officiating. Burial will follow in St. Marys Cemetery, Ottoville. In keeping with the social distancing guidelines, a visitation will be Saturday at 8:30 a.m. until the time of service at the church. Masks are required upon entering the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Love-Heitmeyer Funeral Home, Jackson Township.
Memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society. Condolences may be expressed at LoveFuneralHome.com.

Published in The Evening Leader from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2020.
