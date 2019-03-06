Susan M. Haselius, 71, of Celina, died at 3:11 a.m. Monday, March 4, 2019 at St. Rita's Medical Center in Lima.

She was born June 11, 1947 in Minneapolis, Minnesota to Charles and Margaret Cornell.

She is survived by her daughter Lynette Bruns of Celina; grandsons Eric Richards and Tristan Thompson, both of Celina; granddaughter Holly Tonkin of Celina; three great-grandchildren: Carter, James and Jaylen and sister-in-law Becky (Jerry) Steinke of Waynesfield.

Preceded in death by her parents Charles and Margaret Cornell; significant other James Welker; two sisters and two brothers

She was a homemaker and had worked for many years as a corrections officer in Minnesota.

Sue had a "servant's heart" and spent countless hours volunteering for the Animal Resource Foundation. Her devotion to this cause resulted in numerous animals being placed with loving, adoptive families.

She enjoyed watching sports (especially basketball) and spending time with her friends at the American Legion Post No. 323 in St. Marys.

Rites are scheduled to begin at noon Saturday at the Miller Funeral Home 1605 Celina Road in St. Marys, with the Rev. John Tonkin, officiating.

Private family burial will take place at the Elm Grove Cemetery, in St. Marys. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday at the Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the Animal Resource Foundation. Condolences may be expressed to her family via: MillerFuneralHomes.net. Published in The Evening Leader on Mar. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary