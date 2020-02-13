Home

Miller Funeral Homes & Cremation Services - Saint Marys
1605 Celina Rd.
St. Marys, OH 45885
(419) 394-2301
Calling hours
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Miller Funeral Homes & Cremation Services - Saint Marys
1605 Celina Rd.
St. Marys, OH 45885
Funeral
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
11:00 AM
Miller Funeral Homes & Cremation Services - Saint Marys
1605 Celina Rd.
St. Marys, OH 45885
Susan Marie Pyles


1951 - 2020
Susan Marie Pyles Obituary
Susan Marie Pyles, of Celina, died peacefully on Feb. 12, 2020 at .  
Born on Nov. 8, 1951 in Sidney, to Walter and Anna (Ruhenkamp) Sturm, she was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend who will be deeply missed by many. 
She is survived by her husband Dr. Michael Pyles (Celina), son Jonathan (Caitlin) Pyles (Columbus), daughter Olivia Pyles (Columbus), granddaughter Skylar Pyles (Taylor, Texas), and siblings Carol (Barry) Cummins (San Angelo, Texas), James (Beverly) Sturm (Dayton), and Barbara (Richard) Hayman (Fort Myers, Florida), along with many cherished friends. 
She is preceded in death by her father Walter Sturm and mother Anna Sturm.
Susan was a 1969 graduate of Lehman Catholic High School in Sidney. 
She then studied ultrasound technology at Sinclair in Dayton. After graduating she began working as a sonographer at Dayview OB/GYN and then at Grandview Hospital, both in Dayton. She also worked at Pyles Family Practice for many years in St. Marys. 
Susan was a kind-hearted person who enjoyed helping others. She served as a volunteer at the Immaculate Conception School and Parish in Celina for many years. She also aided numerous animals find their loving homes by once serving as a transporter for the Animal Protection League of Mercer County. 
Funeral rites will be at held 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 18 at Miller Funeral Home, 1605 Celina Road, St. Marys, with burial to follow at Graceland Cemetery, Sidney.
Friends may call from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 17 at the funeral home. 
Condolences may be sent to Susan's family via Millerfuneralhomes.net.
Published in The Evening Leader on Feb. 14, 2020
