Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hartman Sons Funeral Home - Columbus Grove
10879 SR 12 West
Columbus Grove, OH 45830
(419) 659-2202
Resources
More Obituaries for Susan Oliver
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Susan Oliver

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Susan Oliver Obituary
Susan A. Oliver, 72, of New Knoxville and formerly of Columbus Grove, died Saturday, April 11, at Wexler Medical Center in Columbus.
She was born Nov. 20, 1947, in Lima, to Clifford and Alice (Core) Irwin, who preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by her sister, Linda Jane Irwin.
On Oct. 20, 1973, she married Rev. Steven J. Oliver. He preceded her in death on Feb. 12, 2010.
A graduate of Columbus Grove High School, class of 1965, she pursued a career as a lab technician with the Joint Township District Hospital, St. Marys. She served in that capacity for 38 years, until she retired.
Susan was a member of the Eastern Star of Hawthorne, Chapter 119, the Hume United Methodist Church, the St. Marys Friends Card Club and the Red Hat Society of Chattanooga, in Mercer County. She loved to knit and also to do counter cross stitch, a beautiful art form used to create a picture.
She is survived by her son Jason (Courtney) Oliver; daughter Lori (David) Gronas; her sister, Cathy Schroeder; and grandchildren: Madison, Remington, Zack, Summer and Duke.
Private family visitation and services will be held at Hartman Sons Funeral Home with Rev. Mitch Arnold officiating. Burial will follow in Truro Cemetery, Columbus Grove.
The family understands that if you choose to stay home at this time, please take a moment and remember Susan, go online to HarrtmanSonsFuneralHome.com, share a memory and/or your condolences.
Memorials may be made to The Masonic Home, Springfield.
Published in The Evening Leader on Apr. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Susan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -