|
|
Susan A. Oliver, 72, of New Knoxville and formerly of Columbus Grove, died Saturday, April 11, at Wexler Medical Center in Columbus.
She was born Nov. 20, 1947, in Lima, to Clifford and Alice (Core) Irwin, who preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by her sister, Linda Jane Irwin.
On Oct. 20, 1973, she married Rev. Steven J. Oliver. He preceded her in death on Feb. 12, 2010.
A graduate of Columbus Grove High School, class of 1965, she pursued a career as a lab technician with the Joint Township District Hospital, St. Marys. She served in that capacity for 38 years, until she retired.
Susan was a member of the Eastern Star of Hawthorne, Chapter 119, the Hume United Methodist Church, the St. Marys Friends Card Club and the Red Hat Society of Chattanooga, in Mercer County. She loved to knit and also to do counter cross stitch, a beautiful art form used to create a picture.
She is survived by her son Jason (Courtney) Oliver; daughter Lori (David) Gronas; her sister, Cathy Schroeder; and grandchildren: Madison, Remington, Zack, Summer and Duke.
Private family visitation and services will be held at Hartman Sons Funeral Home with Rev. Mitch Arnold officiating. Burial will follow in Truro Cemetery, Columbus Grove.
The family understands that if you choose to stay home at this time, please take a moment and remember Susan, go online to HarrtmanSonsFuneralHome.com, share a memory and/or your condolences.
Memorials may be made to The Masonic Home, Springfield.
Published in The Evening Leader on Apr. 14, 2020