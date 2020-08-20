Tammy Mabry

Tammy Sue Mabry, 59, of St. Marys, died at 2:18 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 19, at St. Ritas Medical Center, Lima.
She was born April 18, 1961, in Lackey, Kentucky, the daughter of Amos and Chloe (Slone) Slone.
She married Robert "Bob" Mabry on May 7, 1977, in Uniopolis; he survives at the residence.
She is also survived by her children: Bobby (Lindsay Brown) Mabry of St. Marys, James (Barb) Mabry of St. Marys and Kristy (Brock) Ellis of St. Marys. She is survived by 13 grandchildren and by many nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her siblings: Betty Sexton of Garrett, Kentucky; Ivan Slone of Hermiston, Oregon; Phyllis Christian of St. Marys; Kathy Wurster of Spencerville; Jimmy Slone of St. Marys; Judy Skeens of Hueysville, Kentucky; Debbie Stephens of St. Marys and Stacy Smith of St. Marys.
She was preceded in death by her parents; by a brother, Quinton Slone and a sister, Jessie Allen.
Tammy was a homemaker and a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She loved cooking big meals for her family. She was a master of the online game, "Wordscapes" and she attended Shekinah Temple in St. Marys.
Tammy was diagnosed with cancer two years ago and refused to be defeated by it. She liked to tell her family that "Either way, I win."
Funeral rites will be held at 2 p.m. Monday at the Miller Funeral Home, 1605 Celina Road, St. Marys. Burial will follow at Resthaven Memory Gardens.
Friends may call from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Monday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be sent to Tammy's family via MillerFuneralHomes.net.