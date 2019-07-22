Home

Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Saint Marys American Legion Post 323
Terrence Morrison


1947 - 2019
Terrence Morrison Obituary
On Saturday, May 11, 2019, Terrence L. Morrison, loving husband of Lynn, passed away at age 71.
Terry was born on June 29, 1947 in Ohio. He served his country in the U.S. Air Force for four years. Terry established Agents Insurance Services of Ohio in 1979. On July 29, 1995, he married Lynn and helped raise her daughters, Jennifer and Kimberly.
One of Terry's favorite volunteer activities was coaching the Saint Marys American Legion baseball team, which he did for several years before moving to Heritage Palms in Fort Myers, FL. Terry and Lynn enjoyed boating and golfing in their leisure time.
Terry is survived by his loving wife Lynn, stepdaughters Jennifer and Kimberly (Ryan), and five grandchildren, Landen, Chase, Leah, Lillian, and Owen, and by his mother and two siblings. Terry was predeceased by his father and his identical twin brother, Thomas. A Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, July 27, 2019, at Saint Marys American Legion Post 323 from 12 to 2PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to Saint Marys American Legion- Post 323, 2880 Celina Road, Saint Marys, OH 45885.
Published in The Evening Leader on July 23, 2019
