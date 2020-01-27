|
|
R. Terry Dick, 78, of New Bremen, died at 2:45 p.m. Saturday at Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus.
He was born June 25, 1941, in Fremont, to William and Eileen (Daley) Dick.
On Oct. 22, 1960, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Clyde, he married Carol R. Krauss, who survives.
He is also survived by three daughters, Tracy (Jeff) Caudill of Morristown, Tennessee, Wendy (Greg) Roebuck of Lima and Kimberly Prueter of New Bremen; son Robert Dick of New Bremen; brother Jim (Linda) Dick of Clyde; six grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by parents William and Eileen Dick; daughter Debra Dick and grandson Cody Dick
He was a graduate of Clyde High School (Class of 1959).
He was a Certified Life Underwriter for the Prudential Insurance Co. in their St. Marys office. While with Prudential, he was a member of their Million Dollar Roundtable, Presidential Conference for Top Agents, and its Underwriters' Council.
The cornerstone of Terry's life was his dedication to serving the members of his community. He began as a member of the Civil Defense and Volunteer Fire Department in Fremont at the age of 19. His service continued wherever he lived. After moving to New Bremen, he was co-founder of the New Bremen Emergency Squad, for which he proudly served as a volunteer paramedic and in other administrative capacities for many years.
A true proponent for pre-hospital care, he strived to achieve the best-trained and best-equipped squad possible for the Village of New Bremen via education, training and fundraising. His efforts with Prudential also resulted in the NB EMS receiving grants for their squad.
Some of his involvement in emergency medical care included membership of the Eight Co. Health Planning Committee, Auglaize County representative to the Ohio EMS Association, Auglaize County Hazmat Planning Committee, a county Community Medical Representative, Coordinator and Certified CPR Instructor/Trainer for both the American Heart Association and American Safety and Health Institute, and a member of the Allen County Critical Incident Stress Debriefing Team. He also served as a CPR and Health Instructor for both Rhodes College and Apollo Career Center in Lima.
In recognition for his dedication, Terry was the recipient of numerous accolades, including a Community Spirit Award, National Community Champion for Volunteer Involvement, American Legion Lifesaver of the Year Award and was honored along with the New Bremen EMS with one of the very first "Points of Light" award for volunteerism from President George H.W. Bush.
He was a member of the Masonic Lodge and Ancient and Accepted Order of the Mystic Shrine.
His favorite pastimes included fishing, hunting, geocaching, photography and his pet dogs.
Rites are scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Miller Funeral Home, 1605 Celina Road in St. Marys. Visitation is from 2 to 6 p.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home.
Final resting place will be in German Protestant Cemetery in New Bremen.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Samaritan's Purse. Condolences may be expressed to his family via MillerFuneralHomes.net.
Published in The Evening Leader on Jan. 28, 2020