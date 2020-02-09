|
Terry D. Finke, 72, of Celina, and formerly of St. Marys, died Feb. 5, 2020, at Tidewell Hospice in Lakewood Ranch, Florida.
He was born Aug. 12, 1947, in Celina, the son of Clifford and Rosebelle (Boyer) Finke.
He married Joyce Brodbeck on Oct. 5, 1968, at Zion Lutheran Church in St. Marys; she survives at the residence.
He is also survived by his sons: Greg (Jennifer) Finke of Hamilton; Matthew (Christine) Finke of Cincinnati; Eric (Leah) Finke of Sidney. He is survived by his 10 grandchildren: Lucas, Cameron, Megan, Logan, Emma, Olivia, Rebecca, Landon, Truett and Lily.
He is survived by his siblings Jeannie (Charles) McMullen of Beavercreek and Eve (Ron) Compton of St. Marys.
He was preceded in death by his parents and by a sister, Vonalee Martin.
Terry was a 1965 graduate of St. Marys Memorial High School. He was a veteran of the US Army, having served in Vietnam from 1967-68.
He was the retired Superintendent of Elm Grove and Gethsemane cemeteries in St. Marys and the owner of Finke Vault Co. and St. Marys Marble and Granite.
He was a member of Zion Lutheran Church in St. Marys, where he had served as vice president, trustee and deacon on the church council. He was an associate member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Sarasota, Florida.
He was an NRA certified rifle instructor with the St. Marys Junior Rifle Team for 36 years. He was a member of the , American Legion and West Ohio Fish and Game Club. He was the distinguished past president of the Saint Marys Kiwanis Club.
After Terry retired, he took up golf and traveling. He enjoyed spending his winters in Sarasota. He was an avid scuba diver and enjoyed diving with the sharks in Freeport, Bahamas.
Funeral rites will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at Zion Lutheran Church, St. Marys, the Rev. Bill Maki, officiant. Burial, with military honors, will follow at Elm Grove Cemetery.
Friends may call from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday at the Miller Funeral Home, 1605 Celina Road, St. Marys, where memorial gifts may be given to the Zion Lutheran Church Rood Fund.
Condolences may be sent to Terry's family via MillerFuneralHomes.net.
Published in The Evening Leader on Feb. 10, 2020