Terry E. "Chico" Heitkamp, Jr., 48, of Minster, passed away on Wednesday, June 24 following an automobile accident. He was born Oct. 24, 1971 to Terry, Sr. and Barbara (Williams) Heitkamp. His father preceded him in death in 2002 and his mother survives in Montezuma. He married Kelly Free on May 15, 1999 in St. Jacob Lutheran Church, Anna and she survives in Minster. He is also survived by daughter: Brittany Heitkamp of North Carolina; sons: Logan, Brady and Dylan, all at home; siblings: Travis and Jun Liu Heitkamp of Minster, Leah and Aaron Colter of Minster and Travis and Mindy Heitkamp of Englewood; in-laws Mike and Marilyn Free of Anna; brothers-in-law: Mike Free of Botkins, Kevin and Jennifer Free of Botkins and Jeff Free of Anna and 12 nieces and nephews. He was a member of St. Augustine Catholic Church, Minster. He graduated from Minster High School in 1990 and was a member of Minster F.O.E. No. 1391. Chico coached all three of his sons through the Minster Youth Baseball programs, was an avid blood donor and was a fan of the Indians, Browns, Cavs and the Fighting Irish. He worked at Airstream in Jackson Center. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday at St. Augustine Church, Minster with Rev. Frankline Rayappa, celebrant. Friends may call at the Hogenkamp Funeral Home in Minster from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday and from 9 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. on Tuesday. Social distancing will be in place. In lieu of flowers the family request donations can be made to the Minster Youth Baseball Softball Organization. Condolences may be left at