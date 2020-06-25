Terry "Chico" Heitkamp
1971 - 2020
Terry E. "Chico" Heitkamp, Jr., 48, of Minster, passed away on Wednesday, June 24 following an automobile accident. He was born Oct. 24, 1971 to Terry, Sr. and Barbara (Williams) Heitkamp. His father preceded him in death in 2002 and his mother survives in Montezuma. He married Kelly Free on May 15, 1999 in St. Jacob Lutheran Church, Anna and she survives in Minster. He is also survived by daughter: Brittany Heitkamp of North Carolina; sons: Logan, Brady and Dylan, all at home; siblings: Travis and Jun Liu Heitkamp of Minster, Leah and Aaron Colter of Minster and Travis and Mindy Heitkamp of Englewood; in-laws Mike and Marilyn Free of Anna; brothers-in-law: Mike Free of Botkins, Kevin and Jennifer Free of Botkins and Jeff Free of Anna and 12 nieces and nephews. He was a member of St. Augustine Catholic Church, Minster. He graduated from Minster High School in 1990 and was a member of Minster F.O.E. No. 1391. Chico coached all three of his sons through the Minster Youth Baseball programs, was an avid blood donor and was a fan of the Indians, Browns, Cavs and the Fighting Irish. He worked at Airstream in Jackson Center. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday at St. Augustine Church, Minster with Rev. Frankline Rayappa, celebrant. Friends may call at the Hogenkamp Funeral Home in Minster from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday and from 9 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. on Tuesday. Social distancing will be in place. In lieu of flowers the family request donations can be made to the Minster Youth Baseball Softball Organization. Condolences may be left at
HogenkampFH.com.

Published in The Evening Leader from Jun. 25 to Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
29
Calling hours
03:00 - 08:00 PM
Hogenkamp Funeral Home
JUN
30
Calling hours
09:00 - 09:45 AM
Hogenkamp Funeral Home
JUN
30
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Augustine Church
Funeral services provided by
Hogenkamp Funeral Home
61 S. HANOVER ST.
Minster, OH 45865
(419) 628-2341
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 25, 2020
Barb, Kelly, Tracy, Travis, Leah, and all of your families, we are heartbroken for you and devastated by the loss of Chico. We send you all of our love. Your cousin, Mary Ellen (Stone) and Ron Amodeo
Mary Ellen and Ron Amodeo
Family
June 25, 2020
My deepest sympathies go out to the family! May god comfort you at this time! God Bless!
Monica Bushman
Friend
June 25, 2020
Sending our deepest sympathy, he will be missed
GAIL & Chad Berning
June 25, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Ryan and Aimee Geise
June 25, 2020
Barb,
We are so saddened by this news and your family's great loss. May Terry... Rest In Peace. We ask God to wrap his loving arms around you, as you all go through this difficult time. Our thoughts and prayers are with you, and your family.


Mark & Terri Doenges
Friend
