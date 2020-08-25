Terry Tangeman

Terry August Tangeman, 76, of Wapakoneta, passed at 9:16 p.m., Monday, Aug. 24, at St. Rita's Medical Center, Lima, from complications of an accident two years and three-and-a-half months ago. He was born May 7, 1944 at home in Buckland to the late Forest August and Evelyn Flo Smith Tangeman.
On Sept. 4, 1964 he married Nancy G. McClintock who passed on July 23, 2003. On Aug. 14, 2004 he married Rev. Jeanette Rode, who survives in Wapakoneta.
He retired after 37 years as a truck driver with UPS. He grew up in the Buckland United Church of Christ and then became a member of the St. Paul's United Church of Christ in St. Marys. He had served as a deacon with both churches. Together with his wife Jeanette, they worked at the Breaking Bread community meal at St. Paul's. They also designed and Terry built the chapel at Mercy Unlimited. He was owner and operator of Alley Cat Antiques in Wapak with his late wife, Nancy. He will be remembered for always giving and helping others. He served as a long-term volunteer construction site supervisor at Back Bay Mission and New Orleans, following Katrina for 13 years constructing and rehabbing homes. He was also a long-term volunteer disaster relief coordinator of Northwest Ohio Association U.C.C. for 15 years and was on the road as soon as they called following a flood. He would help with cleanup, handing out cleanup kits and personal hygiene kits. He spent time on the board of The ROC in St. Mary's and helped to build the House that God Built and the Victor House.
Most of all, Terry loved his family and spending time with them. He treasured time spent traveling, RVing, cruising, camping and woodworking. He was a great family man and especially loved any extra time with his grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Survivors include a son Eric (Linda) Tangeman of Wapakoneta, a daughter: Melissa Deal of Wapakoneta; two stepdaughters: Denise Shupe of Oak Harbor and Jill (Jerry) Rode of Toledo; six grandchildren: Amalie (Adam), Zach, Olivia, Brittany, Brianna (Vinnie) and Chloe; three great-grandchildren: Maricella, Anthony and Aspen and a sister: Mary Ann (Lynn) Ewing of Wapakoneta.
He was preceded in death by a son-in-law: Jim Deal and two grandchildren: Mary and Elizabeth.
Funeral services will begin 10 a.m., Friday at St. Paul's United Church of Christ in St. Marys. Revs. Rhonda Hainer and Doug Williamson will officiate. Burial will follow in St. Matthew Cemetery, near Cridersville. For immune compromised, visitation will be from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m., Thursday at Bayliff & Son Funeral Home, Cridersville. Visitation for the general public will be from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday at Bayliff & Son Funeral Home and from 9 a.m. until time of service Saturday at the church. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul's elevator fund or to Back Bay Mission. Condolences may be shared at BayliffAndSon.com.