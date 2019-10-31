|
Thelma J. Fisher, 62, of St. Marys, died at 12:40 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, at Lima Memorial Hospital.
She was born Sept. 19, 1957, in Garrett, Kentucky, the daughter of Douglas and Genevene (Chaffins) Prater.
She married Denis Fisher on April 26, 1975; he survives at the residence.
She is also survived by her children: Eric (Erin Bruckelmeyer) Prater of St. Marys, Terry (Cari) Fisher of St. Marys and Brandy (Andy) Opperman of Wapakoneta; grandchildren: Ashley (Doug) Fleagle, Shayla Prater, David Prater, Chris Rempe, Taylor Fisher, Cole Opperman, Drew Opperman, Cory Rorhbach, Landen Fisher, Wyatt Prater, Brynna Prater, Carter Fisher, Chloe Fisher, Lane Prater and Ella Fisher; great-grandchildren: Noah, Hailey, Hannah and Emma and siblings: Felsie Cassady of Sidney, Quinton (Susie) Prater of Lima, Patricia (Dave) Kohlhorst of St. Marys, Bonnie (Ronnie) Slone of St. Marys and Lydia (Gary) Pennington of Sidney.
She was preceded in death her parents; siblings: Janice Foos, Mildred Rupert, Clayton Prater, Lucreda McCormick and Clinton Prater and by a grandson, Jamie Prater.
Thelma had previously worked at Huffy Manufacturing and retired from Goodyear St. Marys. She was a member of Holy Rosary Catholic Church in St. Marys. She enjoyed collecting rocks and fossils, going out for coffee, working crossword puzzles and taking family vacations and camping. Her whole life was centered on her family and she looked forward to any kind of family get together.
Funeral rites will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, at the Miller Funeral Home, 1605 Celina Road, St. Mary, the Rev. Barry Stechschulte, officiant. Private family burial rites will be held at Gethsemane Cemetery.
Friends may call from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home, where memorial gifts may be given to St. Jude's Childrens' Hospital.
Condolences may be sent to Thelma's family via MillerFuneralHomes.net.
Published in The Evening Leader on Nov. 1, 2019