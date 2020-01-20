Home

Lehman Dzendzel Funeral Home
901 Myers Road
Celina, OH 45822
(419) 586-5161
Thelma Pax Obituary
Thelma Francis Henrietta Pax, 78, of Celina, passed away Friday at Briarwood Village Assisted Living Facility in Coldwater.
She was born Aug. 7, 1941, in Minster, to the late Wilfred and Eleanor (Puthoff) Fortman.
On Aug. 31, 1960, she married Thomas Joseph Pax, who died on Dec. 28, 1995.
Survivors include her three children, Arleen (Darryl) Sullivan, Brenda Pax and Christopher (Kelly) Pax, all of Celina; three grandchildren; a sister; and a brother-in-law.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, a grandson and a brother.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Celina, with Fr. Kenneth Schnipke officiating. Burial will follow at St. Marys Catholic Cemetery in Celina.
Friends may call from 2 to 4 p.m. And 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and from 9 to 10 a.m. Thursday at Lehman-Dzendzel Funeral Home in Celina.
Memorial contributions may be made to Immaculate Conception Church, 229 W. Anthony St., Celina, OH 45822.
Condolences may be share at LehmanDzendzelFH.com.
Published in The Evening Leader on Jan. 21, 2020
