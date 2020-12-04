Thelma Reier, 92, of St. Marys, died at 6:20 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 3, at Joint Township District Memorial Hospital, St. Marys, following a brief illness.
She was born March 23, 1928, in Mercer County, the daughter of Gregory and Florentine (Borgerding) Kemper.
She married Leonard Reier on June 26, 1948; he preceded her in death on Nov. 21, 2008.
She is survived by her children: Althea (John) Clugston of Columbia City, Indiana, Bernard (Liza) Reier of St. Marys, Della Schaaf of St. Marys and Ellen (Kevin) Paul of New Knoxville; 10 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; by two sisters: Mary Catherine Miller and Treva Kuaile and by two sons-in-law: Declan Saintignon and Larry Schaaf.
Thelma retired from Crown Equipment Corporation. She was a member of Holy Rosary Catholic Church and the Altar Sodality of the church. She enjoyed gardening, quilting and sewing.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. Monday at Holy Rosary Catholic Church, St. Marys, the Rev. Alex Witt, celebrant. Burial will follow at Gethsemane Cemetery, St. Marys.
Friends may call from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Monday at Holy Rosary Catholic Church, where memorial gifts may be given to Holy Rosary Church.
All visitors to the church are required to wear a mask in accordance with the mandates of the Ohio Department of Health.
Miller Funeral Home, 1605 Celina Road, St. Marys, is entrusted with Thelma's funeral arrangements, and condolences may be sent to her family via MillerFuneralHomes.net.