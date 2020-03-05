|
|
Theresa Axe, 62, of St. Marys, died suddenly at 4:28 p.m. Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at Joint Township District Memorial Hospital.
She was born Oct. 20, 1957, in St. Marys, the daughter of Simon and Marlene (Freewalt) Knous.
She married Jerry Axe on Aug. 26, 1989, at Holy Rosary Catholic Church, and he survives at the residence.
She is also survived by her mother, Marlene Knous of St. Marys; by her son, Bradley Axe of St. Marys; by her siblings: Mike (Sheila) Knous of St. Marys; Sue (Denny) Pfeffenberger of St. Marys; Chris Knous of Mascoutah, Ill.; Jeff Knous of Buckland; Mark (Wendy) Knous of St. Marys; Darlene Knous of St. Marys.
She is survived by Jerry's siblings: Tom (Sharon) Axe of St. Marys, Deb (Mike) Kittle of Celina, Steve (Carol) Axe of St. Marys, Jim Axe of St. Marys; Denny (Cindy) Axe of Celina, Carol Freeman of St. Marys, Tracy (Rick) Schmitz of Fort Recovery, Rick (Jenny) Axe of Moulton.
She is survived by her mother-in-law, Bertha "Bertie" Axe of St. Marys.
She was preceded in death by her father, Simon Knous; by her father-in-law, Thomas Axe, Sr.
Theresa was a 1976 graduate of St. Marys Memorial High School, and a graduate of the University of Toledo. She was a Registered Nurse, and retired from St. Charles Senior Living Center in Carthagena.
She also managed the exercise and swimming program for the Auglaize-Mercer YMCA unit at Otterbein St. Marys Retirement Community.
She enjoyed taking long walks and bike rides with her husband, Jerry, and had competed in the New York Marathon.
She volunteered as a Big Sister with Big Brothers/Big Sisters, as service to others was the focus of her life. She loved visiting with her friends and family.
She was a very active member of Holy
Rosary Catholic Church in St. Marys.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:15 a.m. Tuesday at Holy Rosary Catholic Church, St. Marys, the Rev. Barry Stechschulte, celebrant. Burial will follow at Gethsemane Cemetery.
Friends may call from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday at the Miller Funeral Home, 1605 Celina Road, St. Marys, where memorial gifts may be made to the Friends of Holy Rosary.
Condolences may be sent to Theresa's family via MillerFuneralHomes.net.
Published in The Evening Leader on Mar. 6, 2020