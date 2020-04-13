|
Thomas "Taco" H. Klosterman, 80, formerly of rural Celina, died Friday, April 10, at his residence in Rockford.
He was born Oct. 13, 1939 in St. Marys to Arthur and Viola (Osterfield) Klosterman.
On Dec. 14, 1963, he married Barbara J. Freewalt, who died March 17, 2017.
Survivors include: daughters Kimberly (Richard) Shaffer of Rockford and Kandy (fiancee' Debbie Kessler) Klosterman of Westerville; six grandchildren: Nathan Williams, Kelsey Williams, Emily DiAlbart, Blair Shaffer, Alex Shaffer and Zach Gehron; two great-grandchildren: Brynna Williams and Kruze Williams; sisters Jean Boes of Gahanna, Marie "Mert" Humphries of St. Marys, Kay (John) Seibert of Coldwater, Becky (Denny) Link of Batavia, Chrissie (Howie) Chunnic of St. Marys and Judy (David) Fuller of St. Marys; brothers Don Klosterman of St. Marys, Bernard "Barney" (Carol) Klosterman of St. Marys, Dale "Dugan" (Marsha) Klosterman of Van Wert, Bob (Ronda) Klosterman of St. Marys, John (Cindy) Klosterman of Wapakoneta, Jerry (Delilah) Klosterman of St. Marys and Dick (Catherine) Klosterman of Celina; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by: parents Arthur and Viola Klosterman; wife Barbara Klosterman; sister Carolyn Klosterman-Hawkins; sister Shirley "Shirt" Byerley; sister Betty Lengerich; brother David Klosterman; brothers-in-law: John Humphries, Dwaine Byerley and John Lengerich; and sister-in-law Barb Klosterman.
He was a graduate of St. Marys Memorial High School, class of 1958.
A veteran of the United States Navy, he proudly served his country aboard the USS Holder.
He worked for many years at both New Idea Corp. in Coldwater and Rockford Eagles in Rockford.
He was a member of Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie No. 1292, American Legion Post No. 508, Moose Lodge No. 1473 and VFW Post No. 5713.
He will be remembered for his dry sense of humor and love for his family.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions, a private funeral for family and close friends is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. on Wednesday at the Miller Funeral Home 1605 Celina Road (Ohio 703 West Chapel) in St. Marys. Burial will follow at the Mendon Cemetery in Mendon.
All are encouraged to extend condolences and share memories of Tom with his family via: MillerFuneralHomes.net.
Published in The Evening Leader on Apr. 14, 2020