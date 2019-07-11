Thomas J. Mertz, Sr., 84, of Minster, passed away at 9 p.m. on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at Heritage Center, Minster. He was born Sept. 28, 1934 in St. Patrick, Ohio to the late John F. and Catherine (Behr) Mertz. He married Norma J. Long on June 24, 1961 at St. Augustine Church, Minster. She survives in Minster.

He is also survived by children: Jennie (Mark) Fogt of North Lewisburg, Thomas Jr. (Christine) Mertz of Minster, Timothy (Dorothy) Mertz of Las Vegas, Nevada and Gary (Leann) Mertz of St. Marys; six grandchildren; six great grandchildren; siblings Sister Adeline Mertz C.PP.S. of Dayton, Charles Mertz of Minster, Bernard (Rosetta) Mertz of Botkins and Patrick (Kim) Mertz of Tacoma, Washington and in laws: Alvera Mertz of Coldwater, Barbara (Greg) Dardio of St. Marys, Geri (Steve) Johnson of Van Wert, Paul (Leona) Murphy, Jeannette, Pennsylvania and Charmaine (Brian) Brewer of Phoenix, Arizona.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother Robert Mertz; infant brother John; sister-in-law Alma Mertz and brothers-in-law: Richard (Cheryl) Long, Anthony Long and Paul Long.

Tom attended Fort Loramie High School, served in the U.S. Army from 1957 to 1960 and was stationed at Ft. Kolbe Air Base in Panama. He was also a member of the Minster Eagles No. 1391, The Egypt Community Club and of the 25 year club at Midmark. Tom enjoyed working on cars.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Egypt with Rev. Frankline Rayappa and Rev. Louis Schmit co-celebrants. Burial, with full military honors, will follow in St. Patrick Cemetery. Friends may call at Hogenkamp Funeral Home from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday and from 9 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Condolences may be left at HogenkampFH.com. Published in The Evening Leader on July 12, 2019