|
|
Thomas E. "Tom" Moran, Sr., 83, of Wapakoneta, died 1:24 p.m., Sunday at Mercy Health St. Rita's Medical Center, Lima, surrounded by his family.
He was born June 6, 1936, in Glynwood, the son of Frank J. and Alodia R. (Zink) Moran, who preceded him in death. On Oct. 15, 1955, he married Judith "Judy" Fromm, in St. Gerard Catholic Church, Lima, and she survives. They celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary in 2015.
Other survivors include, five sons; Steven (Ahries) Moran, of Bellefontaine, Thomas Moran Jr., Edward (Vicki) Moran, Mark (Jessa) Moran, all of Wapakoneta and Daniel (Kellie) Moran, of St. Marys; a daughter, Margaret "Peg" (Michael) Lange, of St. Henry; 13 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; two step-grandsons, and two great-great-granddaughters; a brother, James (Ada) Moran, of Celina and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by a son, Michael Moran; two infant great-grandsons Owen Moran and Max Lange; three siblings and spouses, Patrick (Mary) Moran, Frank (Joan) Moran and Betty (George) Miller.
Tom worked at Superior Tube Co., Wapakoneta, and later retired from Moran Refrigeration, St. Marys. He was a 1955 graduate of St. Joseph High School, Wapakoneta. Tom was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, Wapakoneta, where he served as an usher and gift bearer. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus, Council No. 1272, Wapakoneta. He was also a fourth degree member of the of St. Gaspar del Bufalo No. 825, Minster, and received the K of C Patriotism Award in 2013. Tom was a member of Brands Lake Fishing Club, the Sons of the American Legion and a 50-year member of the Fraternal Order of the Eagles Aerie No. 691, all of Wapakoneta. He enjoyed fishing, camping, playing cards, casino trips, working outside, and in his younger years, playing golf.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m.,Monday at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Wapakoneta, with Rev. Jarred Kohn officiating. Burial is to follow in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Wapakoneta.
The family will receive family and friends from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday and 9 to 10 a.m. Monday at Eley Funeral Home & Crematory, state Route 501, Wapakoneta.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the St. Joseph Catholic church or the .
Condolences may be expressed at EleyFuneralHomeAndCrematory.com.
Published in The Evening Leader on Jan. 2, 2020