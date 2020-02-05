Home

POWERED BY

Services
Miller Funeral Homes & Cremation Services - Saint Marys
1605 Celina Rd.
St. Marys, OH 45885
(419) 394-2301
Calling hours
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Miller Funeral Homes & Cremation Services - Saint Marys
1605 Celina Rd.
St. Marys, OH 45885
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Wreede
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas Wreede

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas Wreede Obituary
Thomas E. Wreede, 78, of St. Marys, died at 6:20 p.m. Monday at Vancrest of St. Marys.
He was born July 27, 1941, in Lima to Elmer "Bud" and Mary (Price) Hoffman. He was then adopted and raised by George and Mae (Basinger) Wreede.
He is survived by his wife Nancy (Rhoades) Wreede of St. Marys; daughters Thelma (Ronnie) Street of St. Marys, Joyce Gilmore of Delphos and Tina (Rick) Kodak of Lima; son Thomas (Joy Lynn) Wreede of Prescott, Arizona; brother Jerry (Caroline) Huffman of Pandora; sister Cheryl Blacksmith of Mohave Valley, Arizona; 16 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren.   
He was preceded in death by parents Bud and Mary Huffman; adoptive parents George and Mae Wreede; grandson Arty Kenny; sister Rosemary Noble; son-in-law Tim Gilmore; brother David "Bud" Huffman and brother-in-law Eric Blacksmith
Tom worked as an over-the-road truck driver for many years. He had also worked construction in the Las Vegas area. In addition, he was a self-employed contractor for black-top maintenance and held several design patents for sealcoating machinery.
Prior to moving to their home at Grand Lake St. Marys, the Wreede family had resided in the Columbus Grove area.
His favorite pastimes included woodworking and camping. More than anything else, he enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Those grandchildren will certainly miss being aggravated by "Grandpa Trouble."
Rites are scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. Friday at Miller Funeral Home, 1605 Celina Road in St. Marys. Pastor Larry McCollum will officiate the services.
Visitation is from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed to his family via MillerFuneralHomes.net.
Published in The Evening Leader on Feb. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -