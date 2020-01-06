|
Timothy Hullinger, 67, of St. Marys, at died 12:54 a.m. Monday, at Otterbein - St. Marys Retirement Community.
He was born Sept. 23, 1952, in Celina, the son of Fred and Edna (Frischkorn) Hullinger.
He married Patti Rodgers on Dec. 27, 1987; she preceded him in death on Jan. 13, 2012.
He is survived by his children: Rob (Brandy) Hullinger of St. Marys, Korey (Ashley) Hullinger of St. Marys and Angela (Lonnie) Walston of Windsor, Colorado.
He is survived by seven grandchildren and by his siblings: Fred (Jackie) Hullinger of St. Marys, Steven (Leslie) Hullinger of St. Marys, Sharon Day of St. Marys and Joe (Kimberly) Hullinger of Charlotte, North Carolina.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Patti; a brother, Mike Hullinger and a brother-in-law, Rick Day.
Tim was a 1971 graduate of St. Marys Memorial High School, and a graduate of the Denver Automotive Diesel College. He was the owner of T and P Autobody Repair Shop in St. Marys.
In his spare time, Tim enjoyed doing yard work, golfing, bowling, watching the OSU Buckeyes and the Denver Broncos. He loved his dog, Tinkers, very much. Most of all, Tim loved spending time with his grandchildren.
Funeral rites will be held 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Miller Funeral Home, 1605 Celina Road, St. Marys, with Tim's longtime friend, Father Jerry Schetter, officiant.
Private family burial rites will be held at Resthaven Memory Gardens.
Friends may call from 2 to 6 p.m. Friday at the funeral home, where memorial gifts may be given to either Grand Lake Hospice, The Tailgate for Cancer or the .
Condolences may be sent to Tim's family via MillerFuneralHomes.net.
Published in The Evening Leader on Jan. 7, 2020