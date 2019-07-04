Toby Lee Kerr, 52, of St. Marys, died 9 p.m. Monday at his residence.



He was born July 8, 1966, in Lima, the son of David and Marjorie Kerr.



He married Kelly Mullins on June 1, 2019; she survives at the residence.



He is also survived by his mother, Marjorie Kerr, of Lima; by his children: Loren (Donte) Rollerson, of Celina; Jaden Kerr, of Lima; Brandon (Desiree) Mullins, of Cridersville; Louis Tuite, of Florida; Cameron Mullins, of Florida; and Hailey Mullins, of St. Marys.

He is survived by his grandchildren: Aspen Mullins, Aaliyah Mullins, Aydinn Tuite and by numerous nieces and nephews.

He is also survived by his siblings: Davelle Everhardt, of Lima; Tonia (Dwight) Webb, of Lima; Missy (Eric) Faulkner of Sandusky and Vicki Kerr, of Lima.



He was preceded in death by his father and a brother, Richard Kerr.



Toby was a 1985 graduate of Bath High School and Apollo Career Center. He served as a corrections officer at Lebanon Correctional Institution, and he later served as a city of Lima as a police officer. Most recently, he worked at Continental in St. Marys.



Toby really enjoyed lake life, fishing, boating, spending time with his family - especially his grandchildren, a good cup of coffee and learning about God's love.



Funeral rites will be held 2: p.m. Saturday at the Miller Funeral Home, 1605 Celina Road, St. Marys, Pastor Jim Swaggart, officiant. Private family burial rites will be held.



Friends may call one hour prior to the funeral rites on Saturday at the funeral home. Condolences may be sent to Toby's family via MillerFuneralHomes.net Published in The Evening Leader on July 5, 2019