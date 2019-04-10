Resources More Obituaries for Tommy Grimm Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Tommy D. Grimm

Obituary Flowers Tommy Dorsey Grimm, 74, of Celina passed away on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at Lima Memorial Hospital. He was born on Feb. 26, 1945 in Celina to the late Chester L. and Marcella "Sally" (Hay-Hole) Grimm. On April 25, 1970, he married Connie Schwieterman, who survives in Celina.

Also surviving are his sons Spencer (Heidi) Grimm, Brian (Heather) Grimm and Bradley Grimm; one grandson; a brother; three sisters and five in-laws.

He was preceded in death by two sisters-in-law and a brother-in-law.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Celina. Burial will follow in St. Sebastian Catholic Cemetery.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Celina. Burial will follow in St. Sebastian Catholic Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the National MS Society or the Immaculate Conception Endowment Fund. Condolences must be shared online at LehmanDzendzelFH.com.