Toni Gill Obituary
Toni M. Gill, age 97, of St. Marys, passed away Nov. 25.
She was born in Austin, Texas, on aApril 9, 1922, to Abraham and Delores (Garibay) Garcia.
During World War II she worked assembling guns inside the B-19s. She was an unrecognized "Rosy Riveter."
Her husband of 73 years, Vincent M. Gill, preceded her in death in 2015. He served in the Navy in WWII.
After WWII, they moved back to Salina, Kansas, to raise their four children, and she lived there until the age of 93. She moved to Ohio in 2015 to be with her son. Toni was a dental hygienist.
She worked the majority of her career at Fort Riley near Junction City, Kansas. She enjoyed family, traveling, shopping and going to restaurants.
Survivors include son, Robert (Therese) Gill MD of St. Marys; three daughters; Rita Baghaie of Henderson, Colorado, Rosanna (Jeff) O'Neil of Colorado Springs, Colorado, and Linda Drew of Bothel, Washington; sister Helen (Mac) Gil of Abilene, Kansas.
She was preceded in death by her parents and two siblings: John and Paul Garcia of Salina, Kansas. A Memorial Mass will be held April 9, 2020 at Sacred Heart Cathedral in Salina, Kansas.
There will be no visitation.
Published in The Evening Leader on Dec. 18, 2019
