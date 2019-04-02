Tony Revolt, 60, of St. Marys, died at 7:43 p.m. Sunday, March 31, 2019, at Lima Memorial Hospital, following a brief illness.

He was born Sept. 8, 1958, in St. Marys, the son of Leonard and Marjorie (Wurster) Revolt.

He married Anita Dickey on Oct. 14, 1978, in Vandalia; she survives at the residence

He is also survived by his mother, Marjorie (Donald) Heppeard of Mendon; his children: Nathan (Amanda) Revolt of St. Marys; Jonathan (Reese) Revolt of St. Marys and Emily Revolt of St. Marys.

He is survived by his grandchildren: Cierra Leppla, Gracelynn, Joseph and Aiden Revolt; siblings Scott and Shawn Revolt of St. Marys and Chad Revolt of Sidney.

He was preceded in death by his father and by a brother, Eric Revolt.

Tony was employed at Kosei (AAP) Corporation in St. Marys and he also owned and operated a computer repair business.

He was a 1976 graduate of St. Marys Memorial High School and attended Mt. Vernon Nazarene College. He was a member of the St. Marys Church of the Nazarene.

He love working on computers, watching the Bengals and shooting sports.

Funeral rites will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday at the Miller Funeral Home, 1605 Celina Road; the Rev. Tim Smith, officiant. Burial will follow at Elm Grove Cemetery.

Friends may call from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home, where memorial gifts may be given to the St. Marys Church of the Nazarene.

Condolences may be sent to Tony's family via MillerFuneralHomes.net. Published in The Evening Leader on Apr. 3, 2019