Treva Claflin, 95, of St. Marys, died at 1:15 a.m. Friday, May 31, 2019, at Grande Lake Health Center, St. Marys.
She was born Jan. 17, 1924, in St. Marys, the daughter of Gerald and Laura (Kettler) Brodbeck.
She married Billy A. Claflin on June 24, 1943; he preceded her in death on Oct. 9, 2001.
She is survived by her children: Bill (Bonnie) Claflin of Muncie, Indiana and Trevalee (Mike) Whistler of Union City, Indiana; grandchildren: Mike Rooney of Seattle, Washington, Joe (Renae) Rooney of Muncie, Indiana, Heather Claflin of Muncie, Indiana and Rev. Mick Whistler of Washington Courthouse. She is also survived by four great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren; two sisters: Wilma Heil of St. Marys and Laura Lee (Don) Burger of St. Marys and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband and her siblings: Irma Mesarvey, Esther Cisco, Vernon Brodbeck, Albert Brodbeck, Bernard Brodbeck, Doris Grimm, Beatrice Meyers and Alma Cisco.
Treva was a graduate of St. Marys Memorial High School. She was a homemaker, and a member of St. Paul's United Church of Christ in St. Marys. She will be remembered for her kindness to others and her great sense of humor.
Graveside funeral rites will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Resthaven Memory Gardens, St. Marys. Treva's grandson, the Rev. Mick Whistler, will officiate.
Condolences may be sent to Treva's family via MillerFuneralHomes.net.
Published in The Evening Leader on June 4, 2019
