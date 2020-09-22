1/1
Vernon "Ducky" Feldwisch
Vernon "Ducky" Feldwisch, 94, of New Knoxville, died at 7:20 a.m. Monday, Sept. 21, at the Gardens of Wapakoneta.
He was born April 9, 1926, in New Knoxville, the son of Benjamin and Henrietta (Wellman) Feldwisch.
He married Joann Lammers on April 3, 1949, at the First Church  of New Knoxville; she survives him.
He is also survived by his son, David (Diane) Feldwisch of Houston, Texas; two grandsons, Philip Feldwisch and Peter Feldwisch, both of Houston and a sister, Marilyn Kuck, of New Knoxville.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Robert Feldwisch and a brother-in-law, Adrian Kuck.
Ducky attended grade school at the Brookside Country School and was a 1944 graduate of New Knoxville High School. He was a lifelong farmer. In his earlier days, he was a good athlete and enjoyed playing basketball and baseball, especially in high school as a New Knoxville Ranger. 
He was a member of the First Church of New Knoxville, where he had served as an Elder and Deacon of the church. He served as Washington Township clerk for 27 years, was a longtime member of the New Knoxville Historical Society and was an avid reader of any kind of history. He will be remembered for his friendly, kind personality. He enjoyed speaking in, and teaching about, the Low German dialect that he learned at home as a child.
Funeral rites will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at the First Church of New Knoxville, the Rev. Joel Bucklin, officiant. Burial will follow at Pilger Ruhe Cemetery.
Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday in the Ministry Center of the First Church of New Knoxville, where memorial gifts may be given to the church. 
In accordance with the mandates of the Ohio Department of Health, all visitors are required to wear a mask and socially distance.
Vornholt-Miller Funeral Home, 200 W. Spring St. New Knoxville, is entrusted with his funeral arrangements.
Condolences may be sent to Ducky's family via MillerFuneralHomes.net.

Published in The Evening Leader from Sep. 22 to Sep. 23, 2020.
