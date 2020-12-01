Vernon L. Koch, 80, of New Bremen, died at 3:40 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 1, at his residence. He was born on June 10, 1940 at home near Wapakoneta, the only child of the late Vernon P. and Cleola M. (Ruck) Koch. On May 18, 1968, he married Connie S. Forwerck and together they shared more than 52 wonderful years. She survives in New Bremen. Also surviving are his children Julie Koch of Centerville and Kevin (Kathy) Koch of Coldwater; grandchildren: Alex, Tony, Max and Ben Koch and his in-laws Barb (Jerry) Koeper of New Bremen.
Vernon was a 1958 graduate of Blume High School in Wapakoneta. Growing up on the farm taught Vern the value of hard work and that carried through in his work at the former Leroy Stamping in Sidney and later at Honda where he worked for more than 20 years before his retirement in 2004. Vern was a die-hard fan of the Cincinnati Reds, and when he couldn't get to a game, he would always listen to it on 700 WLW. Along with his love of baseball, he had been an avid bowler and enjoyed other sports, which led to his wealth of knowledge of sports trivia. Through the years, Vern and Connie enjoyed traveling and spending time with their friends. In the early years, they frequented the Crystal Ball and later took trips to casinos. They also made it a point to attend their grandchildren's various activities as often as they could. Vernon went mushroom hunting for many years and was known as an avid walker, often walking for several miles around town each day.
The family would like to hold public services, but due to COVID-19 concerns, private family funeral services will be held at the Gilberg-Hartwig Funeral Home in New Bremen, with Rev. Becky Erb Strang officiating. Interment will follow in the German Protestant Cemetery of New Bremen. Memorial contributions in memory of Vern can be made to the New Bremen Emergency Squad, 214 N. Washington St., New Bremen, Ohio 45869. Gilberg-Hartwig Funeral Home has been entrusted with the services and online condolences to the family can be left at GilbergHartwigFH.com.