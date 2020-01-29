|
Vernon "Bud" Mallory, 85, of St. Marys, died at 10:13 a.m. Wednesday at Joint Township District Memorial Hospital, St. Marys.
He was born Jan. 20, 1935, in St. Marys, the son of Leonard and Leona (Conner) Mallory.
He married Mary Jane Kelly on June 19, 1954, in Wapakoneta; she preceded him in death on April 24, 2002.
He is survived by his children: Dan (Carla) Mallory of Celina, Tony (Star) Mallory of Sidney, Rick (Elaine) Mallory of St. Marys, Tom (Michele) Mallory of St. Marys and Kristi (Mike) Koch of St. Marys.
He is survived by 23 grandchildren and 27 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his siblings: Dr. John (Rudena) Mallory of Kansas City, Missouri, Mary Hines of Celina and Sue Luth of Celina.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; son Todd Mallory; daughter-in-law Robin Mallory; siblings Karl, Leonard Jr., Larry, Jack, Jim, Steve, Dick, Barbara, Kathy and Sandy.
He was also preceded in death by a grandson, Ryan Mallory.
Bud was a retired finish carpenter and jack-of-all trades. He spent most of his long career in construction with Vanderhorst Builders. He was an outdoorsman and he loved all kinds of animals. He was a great gardener and a member of Holy Rosary Catholic Church in St. Marys. In Bud's own words, he "Worked hard all his life, but played harder!"
He will be remembered for his great sense of humor and wisdom about life.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Holy Rosary Catholic Church, St. Marys, Father Barry Stechschulte, celebrant.
Friends may call from 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday at Miller Funeral Home, 1605 Celina Road, St. Marys, where memorial gifts may be given to Friends of Holy Rosary Church.
Condolences may be sent to Bud's family via MillerFuneralHomes.net.
Published in The Evening Leader on Jan. 30, 2020