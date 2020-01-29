Home

POWERED BY

Services
Miller Funeral Homes & Cremation Services - Saint Marys
1605 Celina Rd.
St. Marys, OH 45885
(419) 394-2301
Resources
More Obituaries for Vernon Mallory
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vernon Mallory

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Vernon Mallory Obituary
Vernon "Bud" Mallory, 85, of St. Marys, died at 10:13 a.m. Wednesday at Joint Township District Memorial Hospital, St. Marys.
He was born Jan. 20, 1935, in St. Marys, the son of Leonard and Leona (Conner) Mallory.
He married Mary Jane Kelly on June 19, 1954, in Wapakoneta; she preceded him in death on April 24, 2002.
He is survived by his children: Dan (Carla) Mallory of Celina, Tony (Star) Mallory of Sidney, Rick (Elaine) Mallory of St. Marys, Tom (Michele) Mallory of St. Marys and Kristi (Mike) Koch of St. Marys.
He is survived by 23 grandchildren and 27 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his siblings: Dr. John (Rudena) Mallory of Kansas City, Missouri, Mary Hines of Celina and Sue Luth of Celina.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; son Todd Mallory; daughter-in-law Robin Mallory; siblings Karl, Leonard Jr., Larry, Jack, Jim, Steve, Dick, Barbara, Kathy and Sandy.
He was also preceded in death by a grandson, Ryan Mallory.
Bud was a retired finish carpenter and jack-of-all trades. He spent most of his long career in construction with Vanderhorst Builders. He was an outdoorsman and he loved all kinds of animals. He was a great gardener and a member of Holy Rosary Catholic Church in St. Marys. In Bud's own words, he "Worked hard all his life, but played harder!"
He will be remembered for his great sense of humor and wisdom about life.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Holy Rosary Catholic Church, St. Marys, Father Barry Stechschulte, celebrant. 
Friends may call from 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday at Miller Funeral Home, 1605 Celina Road, St. Marys, where memorial gifts may be given to Friends of Holy Rosary Church. 
Condolences may be sent to Bud's family via MillerFuneralHomes.net.
Published in The Evening Leader on Jan. 30, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Vernon's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -