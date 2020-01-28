|
|
Vickie Lynn Wehrhahn (Fernung), 61, of 1150 Indiana Ave., St. Marys, died Jan. 17, 2020, at Heritage Manor Nursing Center in Minster, where she had been a resident since July 29.
She was born March 5, 1958, in Anderson, Indiana, to George R. and Freida G. (McGlothen) Fernung. Her parents predeceased her.
Vickie grew up in Summitville, Indiana, and is an alumnus of Madison-Grant High School in Fairmount, Indiana. In high school, Vickie performed with the band and played volleyball.
On Sept. 21, 1974, she married James E. Hensley in Gas City, Indiana. They were divorced on June 2, 1982. She married Thomas J. Wehrhahn in Fort Meade, Maryland, on Feb. 4, 1983. They were divorced on Sept. 29, 1999.
Survivors include her brothers Rick Fernung, of Lake Havasu, Arizona, and John A. Fernung (Teresa), of Marion, Indiana, and sister Amy Sims (Fernung) (Vince), of Douglasville, Georgia. Survivors also include four children: daughter Elizabeth A. Vondenhuevel (Hensley) (John), of Wapakoneta, son James Paul Hensley, of Madrid, son Tavis N. Wehrhahn (May) of Celina and daughter Sara M. Cockerell (Wehrhahn) (Matthew) of Spencerville. She also is survived by 11 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren and six nieces and nephews.
Vickie earned an associate degree in accounting from Wright State University-Lake Campus and was employed by Trademark Designs in Minster, and later at Zollner Pistons in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
Vickie was an avid reader and enjoyed gardening, animals, line dancing and country music. She loved to travel and was afforded the opportunity to do so since both her husbands were Marines. As a result, she lived in Hawaii, Northern California, Spain and Maryland. While in Spain, she was able to travel to Ireland with a friend.
In abidance to her wishes, Vickie was cremated. Visitation will be held beginning at 1 p.m. Saturday followed by a Celebration of Life Memorial Service beginning at 1:30 p.m. at Miller Funeral Home, 1605 Celina Road, St. Marys, which is handling the arrangements.
A reception will follow at the home of her daughter, Elizabeth A. Vondenhuevel, at 09444 County Route 33A, Wapakoneta. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to an animal shelter or other .
Condolences may be expressed to her family via MillerFuneralHomes.net.
Published in The Evening Leader on Jan. 29, 2020