|
|
|
Vicky Ellen (Bryson) Grillot, 64, of Yorkshire, died at home at 9:20 a.m. Sunday, May 19, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Martha Mae (Witters) and Marvin Eugene Bryson.
She was married to Donald "Flowers" Arthur Grillot and he preceded her in death on May 15, 2015.
Surviving are her children: Christina (Kevin) Huelsmeyer, Amanda Swallow and Aaron Grillot; 10 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; four siblings; nine in-laws and numerous nieces and nephews.
Memorials in Vicky's memory may be made to the Osgood Life Squad. Condolences may be expressed at GehretFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Evening Leader on May 21, 2019
Read More