Vicky "Vick" L. Menuez, 71, of Millersburg, died at 6:33 a.m. Monday, Nov. 4, 2019, at Lifecare Hospice, Wooster.
She was born Sept. 2, 1948, in Dover, the daughter of Ralph and Marie (Vuchkovich) Green.
She married Gene Menuez on Feb. 2, 1970; he survives at the residence.
She is survived by her children: Mame (Don) Butler of Bowling Green, Ruth (Lon) Briggs of Peoria, Arizona, Matt (Dawna) Menuez of Auburndale, Florida, Mary (Kent) Miller of New Knoxville, Loni Menuez of Millersburg and Gina (Ian) Borton of Grand Rapids, Michigan; her brother, Al (Jan) Green of Stonecreek; grandchildren: Jacey (Jared) Rhoads of Lake Forest, Illinois, Dane (Amanda Sue) Briggs of Cave Creek, Arizona, Katie Miller of Troy, Ingrid Miller of New Knoxville, Kaj Miller of New Knoxville, Alexander Ventura of Millersburg, Gabriel Ventura of Millersburg and Posie Borton of Grand Rapids, Michigan as well as great-grandchildren: Isaiah Menuez of Fredericksburg, Maya Rhoads, Madelyn Rhoads, Ellison Rhoads and Jack Rhoads of Lake Forest, Illinois and Mia and Lauren Briggs of Cave Creek, Arizona.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a grandson, Israel Menuez and a daughter, Ann Menuez.
Vick was a 1966 graduate of Dover High School. She had previously worked as a columnist at the Dover Times Reporter and was a homemaker. She had been a member of the Dover Symphony and she enjoyed reading, gardening and bird watching. She was a member of Gateway Fellowship. She will be remembered as an excellent cook and she used her cooking skills to serve others at the Gateway Fellowship Love Center, a food pantry in Millersburg. She attended the Greater Sidney Area Walk to Emmaus in 2017 and was active in that faith community.
Funeral rites will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Nov. 30 at Gateway Fellowship, 1287 Massillon Road, Millersburg, the Revs. Larry Hasemeyer and Duane Galbraith, officiants.
Friends may call from 2 p.m. until the time of services on Saturday, at the church, where memorial gifts may be given to the Love Center.
Miller Funeral Home, 1605 Celina Road, St. Marys, is entrusted with Vick's funeral arrangements.
Condolences may be sent to Vick's family via MillerFuneralHomes.net.
Published in The Evening Leader on Nov. 8, 2019