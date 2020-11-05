1/1
Virginia H. Sweigart
Virginia H. Sweigart, 84, of St. Marys, died at 7:30 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 2, at Joint Township District Memorial Hospital in St. Marys.
She was born July 15, 1936, in New Bremen, the daughter of Herbert and Leona (Kettler) Donnerberg.
She married Jack Sweigart on Jan. 23, 1954; he preceded her in death on July 27, 1992.
She is survived by her children: Janet (Allen) Huckemeyer of St. Marys, Rebecca (Richard) Murray of St. Marys, William Sweigart of St. Marys and Wayne (Deb Byers) Sweigart of St. Marys. She is also survived by her seven grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren and one step-great-grandchild. She is survived by her siblings: Mary Campbell of Berne, Indiana, Katy Jones of Yellow Springs and Donna Nagel of St. Marys and sister-in-law Mim Donnerberg of St. Marys.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; granddaughter, Nikki Jo  Pierce and grandson, Wes Sweigart.
Virginia retired from Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company in St. Marys. She was a member of St. Paul's United Church of Christ in St. Marys. She enjoyed collecting dolls and reading. She was a longtime volunteer at Joint Township District Memorial Hospital.
Private family funeral rites will be held 11 a.m. Friday at the Miller Funeral Home, 1605 Celina Road, St. Marys, the Rev. John Mobley, officiant. Burial rites will be held at Resthaven Memory Gardens. Condolences may be sent to Virginia's family via MillerFuneralHomes.net.

Published in The Evening Leader from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
6
Service
11:00 AM
Miller Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Miller Funeral Home
1605 Celina Rd.
St. Marys, OH 45885
(419) 394-2301
