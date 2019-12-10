Home

Miller Funeral Homes & Cremation Services - Saint Marys
1605 Celina Rd.
St. Marys, OH 45885
(419) 394-2301
Virginia Koeper Obituary
Virginia L. Koeper, age 80, of St. Marys, died 10:30 p.m. Monday at Vancrest of St. Marys.
She was born May 6, 1939, in St. Marys, to Herbert and Helen (Asper) Wale.
On May 5, 1962, in St. Marys, she married Marvin L. Koeper, who survives.
She is also survived by sons Mike Koeper of St. Marys and Neil (Amy) Koeper, Wapakoneta, four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Rites are schedule for 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Miller Funeral Home, 1605 Celina Road (Ohio 703 West), St. Marys, with pastors Ed Ingram and Kevn Koeper officiating.
Burial will follow at Resthaven Memorial Gardens near Moulton.
Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be expressed at www.MillerFuneralHomes.net.
Published in The Evening Leader on Dec. 11, 2019
