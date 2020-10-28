Virginia Sweigart, 90, of Bloomville, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 20.
Virginia was born on June 22, 1930 in St. Marys to Irben and Pearl Burkhart (Kilger). She married Ralph B. Sweigart on Aug. 1, 1953. She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband and grandson, Benjamin C. Shepherd.
Virginia is survived by her children: Merlin (Winifred) Sweigart, Ronald (Cindy) Sweigart, Aaron (Michelle) Sweigart, Nancy Risner, Greta ( Paul) Houck and Belinda (Jeffrey) Perelka; 13 grandchildren; 34 great-grandchildren; seven great-great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be on Saturday from 10 a.m. until the time of her Celebration of Life Service at 11:30 a.m. in the Hanneman Funeral Home, 1295 Tiffin St., Attica. She will be laid to rest beside her husband at the Attica Venice Cemetery.
Online condolences may be sent to Virginia's family by visiting HannemanFuneralHomes.com.