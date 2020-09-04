Vivian Reynolds-Sylla

Vivian Jane Reynolds-Sylla, 39, of St. Marys, died at 7:48 p.m. Monday, Aug. 31, at St Rita's Medical Center in Lima following a lengthy battle with pneumonia and many other ongoing health complications. As Vivian passed peacefully from this earth, her mother and her best friend, Cindy Stephens, were at her bedside.
She was born Feb. 3, 1981 in New Smyrna, Florida.
Survivors include: mother Jody Reynolds of St. Marys; brother Michael P. Schnarre of St. Marys; grandparents Paul and Joanne Winget of St. Marys; nephews: Mitchell Dew, Prestin Godfrey and Lincoln Schnarre and friend and former husband Samazzi (Miriam) Sylla of Celina.
She was preceded in death by: her sweet sister Jessica Reynolds-Godfrey; uncle Brian "Hopper" Litteral and great-grandmother Clara Jane Kneisley.
Vivian lived life to the fullest, always sharing and giving. She loved to cook, sing and go fishing. Her passion in life was taking care of stray animals, often taking in and finding homes for them. Her loving heart, big blue eyes, witty sense of humor and beautiful smile made so many people laugh and smile. She adored her nephews and shared many good times with them.
Vivian never stopped missing her sister, Jessica, and it can only be imagined that they are having a great time now - "the Reynolds girls" together again!
Rites are scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. on Tuesday at the Miller Funeral Home, 1605 Celina Road, in St. Marys.
Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed and memories shared with Vivian's family via: MillerFuneralHomes.net.
Please note that all attendees to the visitation and funeral service should observe social distancing and wear face masks, according to guidelines recommended by the Ohio Department of Health.