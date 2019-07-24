Wade Zunk, 58, of Bradford, died Monday, July 22, 2019, of injuries from an auto accident on state Route 41 in Miami County.

He was born Jan. 20, 1961, in Oregon, Ohio, the only son of Edward and Pauline (Carol) Zunk, Jr.

He married Colleen Cain on July 21, 2000, and she survives at the residence.

He is also survived by his mother, Pauline Zunk of Russia; two step-daughters: Britney (Jeff) Smith of Lewis Center and MacKenzie Rosselet of Columbus; his mother-in-law, Pat Cain of Lewisburg and by two unborn grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his father.

Wade was a graduate of Oak Harbor High School and Terra Tech. He was a maintenance engineer for Tinker Omega Manufacturing in Springfield.

Wade's passion was serving the Lord through his music. He was a great guitar player and led worship at Wayne Street United Methodist Church in St. Marys for eight years as a member of the Awaken Worship Team. He was also a member of the JoJo McZunk Band. He will be remembered for his fun personality and for his devotion to Christ. He and his wife, Colleen, were active in the Greater Sidney Area Emmaus Community for many years.

Funeral rites will be held at noon Saturday at Wayne Street United Methodist Church in St. Marys, the Rev. Tim Benjamin, officiant.

Friends may call from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday at the church, where memorial gifts may be given to Awaken Music Ministry of the Church.

Miller Funeral Home, 1605 Celina Road, St. Marys, is entrusted with Wade's funeral arrangements, and condolences may be sent to his family via MillerFuneralHomes.net.