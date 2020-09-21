Wanda Dammeyer

Wanda Mae Dammeyer, 88, of St. Marys, died at 1:55 a.m. Monday, Sept. 21, at Otterbein St. Marys Retirement Community.

She was born Oct. 31, 1931, in Weymuth, the daughter of Edward and Lillian (Prichard) Vogel.

She married Louis Dammeyer on Dec. 2, 1950; he preceded her in death on Sept. 25, 2004.

She is survived by her children: Karen (Allen) Imwalle of St. Marys, Kathy (Charles) Weekley of Lima, Karl (Denise) Dammeyer of St. Marys, Kurt (Angela) Dammeyer of Walton, Kentucky and Kaye (Jim) Coon of Lima. She is survived by her 14 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; sister, Jeanette Quellhorst of St. Marys and her sisters-in-law, Ann Vogel, Joanne Dammeyer, Mary Schmitt and Ruth Henschen.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her siblings: Jim Vogel, George Vogel, Walt Vogel and Bob Vogel; by her husband, Louis Dammeyer and by a stillborn son.

Wanda was a 1949 graduate of St. Marys Memorial High School. She was a licensed realtor and farm wife, having sold real estate at Kuck Realty and Mackenbach Realty. She enjoyed bowling, playing cards and traveling. She was a member of the St. Marys Garden Club, the Ohio Child Conservation League, Wayne Street United Methodist Church and was a 4-H adviser. She liked to do crochet work and follow all her family's activities in school and sports.

Funeral rites will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday, at the Miller Funeral Home, 1605 Celina Road, St. Marys, the Rev. Tim Benjamin, officiant. Private family burial rites will be held on Friday at Elm Grove Cemetery.

Friends may call from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home, where memorial gifts may be given to Grand Lake Hospice.

In accordance with the mandates of the Ohio Department of Health, all visitors are required to wear masks and socially distance at the funeral home.

