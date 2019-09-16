|
|
Wanda Faye Trempert, 86, of St. Marys, passed away at 4:50 a.m. Saturday Sept. 7, 2019 at Vancrest of St. Marys.
She was born July 15, 1933 in rural Auglaize County to Norman and Luella (Barber) Trempert.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Ralph; sister-in-law, Marjorie (Adams) Trempert and a niece, Deborah Sturgill.
She is survived by a niece, Rebecca "Sue" (Doug) Vannette of St. Marys; nephew, Michael Trempert of San Francisco, California; Jack Sturgill of St. Marys; four great-nephews; 12 great-great nephews and nieces; one great-great-great nephew and one great-great-great niece.
Wanda was a graduate of Mendon-Union High School (Class of 1951).
She worked in the offices of Charles Amato Chiropractic in Celina and later moved on to work at Crown Equipment in New Bremen, OH, where she retired after 26 years of service.
Wanda liked many types of arts and crafts, but her main enjoyment came from crocheting, most especially afghans. Nothing else gave her a sense of accomplishment and joy like creating a warm, fuzzy blanket to wrap her loved ones in!
Memorial services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday at Miller Funeral Home 1605 Celina Road in St.Marys. The Rev. Robert Sweeney will officiate the services.
Burial will follow at the Elm Grove Cemetery in St. Marys.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the Auglaize County Humane Society.
Condolences may be expressed via: MillerFuneralHomes.net.
Published in The Evening Leader on Sept. 17, 2019