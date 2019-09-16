Home

POWERED BY

Services
Miller Funeral Homes & Cremation Services - Saint Marys
1605 Celina Rd.
St. Marys, OH 45885
(419) 394-2301
Resources
More Obituaries for Wanda Trempert
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wanda Trempert

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Wanda Trempert Obituary
Wanda Faye Trempert, 86, of St. Marys, passed away at 4:50 a.m. Saturday Sept. 7, 2019 at Vancrest of St. Marys.
She was born July 15, 1933 in rural Auglaize County to Norman and Luella (Barber) Trempert.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Ralph; sister-in-law, Marjorie (Adams) Trempert and a niece, Deborah Sturgill.
She is survived by a niece, Rebecca "Sue" (Doug) Vannette of St. Marys; nephew, Michael Trempert of San Francisco, California; Jack Sturgill of St. Marys; four great-nephews; 12 great-great nephews and nieces; one great-great-great nephew and one great-great-great niece.
Wanda was a graduate of Mendon-Union High School (Class of 1951). 
She worked in the offices of Charles Amato Chiropractic in Celina and later moved on to work at Crown Equipment in New Bremen, OH, where she retired after 26 years of service.
Wanda liked many types of arts and crafts, but her main enjoyment came from crocheting, most especially afghans. Nothing else gave her a sense of accomplishment and joy like creating a warm, fuzzy blanket to wrap her loved ones in!
Memorial services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday at Miller Funeral Home 1605 Celina Road in St.Marys. The Rev. Robert Sweeney will officiate the services.
Burial will follow at the Elm Grove Cemetery in St. Marys.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the Auglaize County Humane Society.
Condolences may be expressed via: MillerFuneralHomes.net.
Published in The Evening Leader on Sept. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Wanda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now