Wesley Sweigart Obituary
Wesley A. Sweigart, 36, of 255 Pershing Dr., St. Marys, died on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, at his residence.
He was born  Dec. 28, 1983, in St. Marys, the son of Wayne and Shelley (Keith) Sweigart.
He married Stephanie Hogenkamp at St. John's Catholic Church in Delphos. She survives in St. Marys.
He is survived by his father, Wayne Sweigart, of St. Marys; by his mother, Shelley (Kevin) Muhlenkamp of Fort Loramie. He is survived by two children: Scarlett Hogenkamp Brunswick and Daxton Sweigart. He is also survived by his sister, Kelly (Stephen) Harris of Charleston, South Carolina; maternal grandfather: Ron (Shirley) Keith of St. Marys; maternal grandmother: Sharon Keith of St. Marys; paternal grandmother: Virginia Sweigart of St. Marys; step-siblings: Maria (Tony) Quinter of Bellbrook, Ohio; Natalie (Josh) Koverman of Fort Loramie; Curtis (Danielle) Muhlenkamp of Fort Loramie and Kyle Muhlenkamp of Minster; nieces: Bryce and Kennedy Harris and by numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Jack Sweigart.
Wes was a 2002 graduate of St. Marys Memorial High School. He was employed at Totally Promotional in Coldwater.
Wes loved mentoring kids. He was a wrestling coach and he loved playing cornhole. He was a huge fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers and the OSU Buckeyes. More than anything, Wes loved spending time with his kids. He was Roman Catholic and attended St. John's Catholic Church in Delphos.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:15 a.m. Friday at Holy Rosary Catholic Church, St. Marys, the Rev. Barry Stechschulte, celebrant. Burial will follow at Elm Grove Cemetery, St. Marys.
Friends may call from 2 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the Miller Funeral Home, 1605 Celina Road, St. Marys, where memorial gifts may be given to the ABLE Autism Unit at Holy Rosary Catholic Church.
Condolences may be sent to Wesley's family via MillerFuneralHomes.net.
Published in The Evening Leader on Feb. 11, 2020
