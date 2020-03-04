Home

Wilbert "Bud" Maschke, 76, of New Knoxville, died suddenly at 1:19 p.m. Monday, March 2, 2020, at Upper Peninsula Health System, Marquette, Mich.
He was born May 7, 1943, in Harbor Beach, Mich., the son of Wilbert and Ruby (Rudd) Maschke.
He married Mary Vordermark on Aug. 6, 1981; she survives at the residence.
He is also survived by his mother, Ruby Maschke of Bad Axe, Mich.; by his children: Todd (Connie) Maschke of Port Hope, Mich.; Heather (Rick) Kierner of Columbus, Ohio.
He is survived by five grandchildren: Tyler, Scott, Natasha, Isabella and Kate.
He is survived by a brother, Ron Maschke of Port Austin, Mich.; by his brothers-in-law, Ned (Becky) Vordermark of New Knoxville; Allen (Pat Shiley) Vordermark of McCormick, S.C.; and a sister-in-law, Sharon Lewis of New Knoxville.
He was preceded in death by his father, and by a son, Chad Maschke.
Bud was a graduate of Port Hope High School in Michigan. He attended NCR Tech School, and he retired from NCR Corporation. He was the owner of Bud Maschke Home Improvements in New Knoxville. He loved woodworking, snowmobiling and fishing.
Bud was a member of the New Knoxville United Methodist Church, where he served as trustee.
He will be remembered for his friendly personality, sense of humor and kindness. He truly wanted the best for others.
Funeral rites will be held 10:30 a.m. Monday, March 9, 2020, at the New Knoxville United Methodist Church, the Reverend Dennis Gaertner, officiant. Burial will follow at Evangelical Protestant Cemetery, New Knoxville.
Friends may call from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, March 8, 2020, at the New Knoxville United Methodist Church, where memorial gifts may be given to the church. 
Vornholt-Miller Funeral Home, 200 West Spring Street, New Knoxville, is entrusted with Bud's funeral arrangements. Condolences may be sent to Bud's family via MillerFuneralHomes.net.
Published in The Evening Leader on Mar. 5, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -