Will Dean Holland, 61, of St. Marys, and formerly of Decatur, Alabama, died at 4:42 a.m. Tuesday at Lima Memorial Hospital in Lima.
He was born Oct. 10, 1958, in Tuscumbia, Alabama, the son of Robert and Mary (Hames) Holland, Sr.
He married Tammie Laymon in Decatur, Alabama, and she survives at the residence in St. Marys.
He is survived by a son, Logan Galvez of St. Marys. He is also survived by his siblings: Rebecca (Joey) Pilgrim of Mobile, Alabama, Joseph Holland of Detroit, Robert "J.R." Holland, Jr. of Decatur, Alabama, Carol Hutto of Moulton, Alabama, Rose (Joe Mack) Reed of Mobile, Alabama and Susan (John) Archer of Decatur, Alabama.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers Owen Holland and Jerome Holland.
Will Dean was a veteran of the US Army, and recently retired from Continental Manufacturing in St. Marys. He loved all kinds of sports, but especially golf. He was a big fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team and he never met a person he didn't like. He was dearly loved by his friends and family.
Friends may call from noon to 2 p.m. Tuesday at Miller Funeral Home, 1605 Celina Road, St. Marys.
Condolences may be sent to Will Dean's family via MillerFuneralHomes.net.
Published in The Evening Leader on Jan. 11, 2020