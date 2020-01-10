Home

POWERED BY

Services
Miller Funeral Homes & Cremation Services - Saint Marys
1605 Celina Rd.
St. Marys, OH 45885
(419) 394-2301
Resources
More Obituaries for Will Holland
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Will Holland

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Will Holland Obituary
Will Dean Holland, 61, of St. Marys, and formerly of Decatur, Alabama, died at 4:42 a.m. Tuesday at Lima Memorial Hospital in Lima.
He was born Oct. 10, 1958, in Tuscumbia, Alabama, the son of Robert and Mary (Hames) Holland, Sr.
He married Tammie Laymon in Decatur, Alabama, and she survives at the residence in St. Marys.
He is survived by a son, Logan Galvez of St. Marys. He is also survived by his siblings: Rebecca (Joey) Pilgrim of Mobile, Alabama, Joseph Holland of Detroit, Robert "J.R." Holland, Jr. of Decatur, Alabama, Carol Hutto of Moulton, Alabama, Rose (Joe Mack) Reed of Mobile, Alabama and Susan (John) Archer of Decatur, Alabama.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers Owen Holland and Jerome Holland.
Will Dean was a veteran of the US Army, and recently retired from Continental Manufacturing in St. Marys. He loved all kinds of sports, but especially golf. He was a big fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team and he never met a person he didn't like. He was dearly loved by his friends and family.
Friends may call from noon to 2 p.m. Tuesday at Miller Funeral Home, 1605 Celina Road, St. Marys.
Condolences may be sent to Will Dean's family via MillerFuneralHomes.net.
Published in The Evening Leader on Jan. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Will's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -