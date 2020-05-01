William Brandenburg
William C. Brandenburg, 91, of Ansonia, died 5:22 a.m. Monday, April 13, at Greenville Health and Rehab Center, Greenville.
He was born Jan. 14, 1929, in Lee County, Kentucky, the son of Carlous and Golda (Kendrick) Brandenburg.
He married Minnie Bethel "Betty" Stamm on March 20, 1948; she preceded him in death on Oct. 22, 2003.
He is survived by his daughter: Betty Carol (Ralph) Magato of Ansonia; by four grandchildren Bob (Melissa) Fraley, Bill (Rhonda) Fraley, Jason Brandenburg and Kelsey Brandenburg and by eight great-grandchildren. He is survived by his siblings: May Wooten of Nicholasville, Kentucky, Ann Richardson of Berea, Kentucky, Don Brandenburg of Goshen and Tim Brandenburg of Irvine, Kentucky. 
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; by a son, Rick Brandenburg; and by his siblings: Jim Brandenburg and Wilma Smith.
Bill retired from St. Marys Trucking Company, where he was a truck driver and a member of the Teamsters.
Private family burial rites will be held, Monday, May 4, at German Protestant Cemetery, New Bremen.
Miller Funeral Home, 1605 Celina Road, is entrusted with Mr. Brandenburg's funeral arrangements and condolences may be sent to his family via MillerFuneralHomes.net.

Published in The Evening Leader from May 1 to May 2, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Miller Funeral Home
1605 Celina Rd.
St. Marys, OH 45885
(419) 394-2301
