William (Bill) Dustman, 89, died Thursday, July 4 at Otterbein Retirement Community. He was born Oct. 13, 1930 in Van Wert, to Jonas and Ruby (Wolfe) Dustman. He is survived by his wife Ruth, who was his high school sweetheart and they married after graduation.

He is also survived by his five daughters, Kristine (James) Vanderhorst, Kathryn Molk, Karen (Donald) Raymond, Nancy O'Hara and Linda (Thomas) Toerner; 15 grandchildren Jami (Jack) Leffel, Nicole (Bruce) Wibbeler, Jason (Sheila) Vanderhorst, Brian (Katie) Vanderhorst, Laura (Aaron) Daggerhart, Mark (Rachael) Molk, Keilli (Tim) Lippenga, Donald Raymond Jr., Michelle Wale, Renee (fiancé Jason Kohlhorst) Raymond, Bridget (Greg) Jensen, John (Christine) O'Hara, Caitlin (Brett) McGrath, Adam Toerner and Aby Toerner; 26 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild and sister Rosemary Dustman from Bloomington, Illinois.

He was preceded in death by his parents and one grandchild, Todd Raymond.

Bill graduated from Muncie Central High School and Ball State University with a Bachelor of Science in Education. He was an extremely hard-working husband and father. He worked full time during college and after graduation he was employed at Goodyear and Kellermeyer's Menswear. He finished his career as director of purchasing at Crown Equipment Corporation in New Bremen where he worked for 24 years. Bill was proud to have worked for Crown, and very much enjoyed his job there. After retiring from Crown, Bill worked part-time for Thieman Stamping in New Bremen.

He was a long-time member of St. Paul's United Church of Christ; serving on many committees.

Bill was very interested in sports. He and Ruth attended many local sporting events for years for their own pleasure and also for children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. They also enjoyed concerts and live theatre. Bill's favorite sport to participate in was tennis which he played into his seventies. He also served as a volunteer coach for the St. Marys Memorial High School girls and boys tennis teams for 13 years, which was a special enjoyment for him. His hobby was painting, mostly in watercolors and some oil. He also did pen and pencil drawings of homes he and his family lived in and drawings of the past St. Marys schools.

Bill and Ruth traveled to many places with family and friends but rarely were gone more than two weeks at a time, as they enjoyed being in St. Marys; close to family and friends. His most enjoyable trips were cruises with his children and family gatherings at state parks.

A memorial service will be held at St. Paul's United Church of Christ in St. Marys on Monday at 11 a.m. The family will greet friends and family at Miller Funeral Home, 1605 Celina Road, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday and one hour before the service on Monday at the church. A private graveside service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to St. Paul's United Church of Christ Endowment Fund, St. Marys Community Public Library and Grand Lake Hospice.

Condolences may be expressed to his family via: MillerFuneralHomes.net. Published in The Evening Leader on July 10, 2019