William Fielder
William H. "Bill" Fielder, 91, of rural Wapakoneta, died at 10:30 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 29, at his residence with his family at his side. He was born April 28, 1929, in Waco, Kentucky, the son of Charles and Geneva (Golden) Fielder, who preceded him in death. On May 30, 1952, he married Susann Rawlins and she died March 13, 2005.
Survivors include three daughters: Angela (Bill Kinkead) Fielder of Columbus, Sherry Fielder of Wapakoneta and Ann (Jay) Goudy of Dayton; family friend Brooke Copeland; two grandchildren: Jeremy (Sherri) Goudy and William (Jamie) Goudy and four great-grandchildren: Kieran Goudy, Wyatt Goudy, Allie McKivison and Olivia Ayers.
He was preceded in death by a sister, Edith Mason.
Bill worked as a livestock order buyer at Producers Livestock, Wapakoneta. Later he worked at Greenlawn Cemetery. He was a U.S. Army veteran. Bill enjoyed sports and was an avid fan of the Cincinnati Reds, Bengals and the University of Kentucky Wildcats basketball team. He also enjoyed repairing things.
Private family graveside services will be held at the Greenlawn Cemetery, Wapakoneta, with Rev. Melodi Hagen officiating. Military rites will be conducted at the cemetery by the Wapakoneta VFW Post No. 8445. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to Trinity Lutheran Church, Moulton. A public celebration of Bill's life will be held at a later date. The Eley Funeral Home & Crematory, Wapakoneta, is in charge of the arrangements, where condolences may be expressed at EleyFuneralHomeAndCrematory.com.

Published in The Evening Leader from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Eley Funeral Home & Crematory
1102 Lincoln Ave.
Wapakoneta, OH 45895
419-738-7676
