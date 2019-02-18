Home

Gilberg-Hartwig Funeral Home
225 W. Monroe Street
New Bremen, OH 45869
(419) 629-2147
Calling hours
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Gilberg-Hartwig Funeral Home
225 W. Monroe Street
New Bremen, OH 45869
View Map
Calling hours
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
9:30 AM
Immanuel Church
Kettlersville, OH
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
10:30 AM
Immanuel Church
Kettlersville, OH
View Map
Resources
William R. Elsass Obituary
William R. "Bill" Elsass, 72 of Anna, died at 9:49 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019 at the Kettering Medical Center. He was born on March 10, 1946 in Sidney, the son of the late Richard K. and Marie R. (Tangeman) Elsass. On Feb. 27, 1965 he married Bonnie Quellhorst, and she survives in Anna. Also surviving are his children: Mark (Lori Egbert) Elsass, Melissa (William) Wells and Monica (Ted) Berning all of Anna; 14 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren (with four more on the way) and his sister Dorothy (Stanley) Fogt of Sidney. Along with his parents, Bill was preceded in death by five great-grandchildren.
Bill was a 1964 graduate of Anna High School. He was a life-long member of Immanuel Church in Kettlersville where he had served as an elder and was a former deacon. He was a member of the Anna District Historical Society, the Shelby County Farm Bureau and was a 4-H adviser for many years. He was a Dinsmore Township trustee for 24 years and he was also a zoning officer. Bill was a life-long farmer, living on the family farm his whole life. He owned and operated Elsass Fabrication for more then 25 years.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday at the Immanuel Church in Kettlersville, with the Rev. Ed Rinehart officiating. Interment will follow in the Loramie Valley Cemetery near Botkins. Calling hours will be held from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday at the Gilberg-Hartwig Funeral Home in New Bremen, and one hour prior to the services at the church on Friday. Memorial contributions in memory of Bill can be made to Immanuel Church, or the American Cancer Association. The Gilberg-Hartwig Funeral Home in New Bremen has been entrusted with the arrangements and condolences to the family can be left online at GilbergHartwigFH.com.
Published in The Evening Leader on Feb. 19, 2019
