William Raymond "Ray" Scholler, age 89, of St. Marys, died 7:46 a.m. Friday at Vancrest of St. Marys.
He was born July 26, 1930, in Wapakoneta, to Jacob and Anna (Snow) Sholler.
On Aug. 2, 1958, he married Melba Irene Lones, who died Nov. 23, 1999.
He was a member of the United States Army, having proudly served his country during the Korean War.
A commercial truck driver, he was employed for many years at St. Marys Ready Mix/Con-Ag.
He was a member of Zion Lutheran Church and Post #9289 (life member), both in St. Marys.
His favorite pastimes included visiting with relatives and friends, and participating in church activities.
Ray was preceded in death by his parents, Jacob and Anna Sholler, wife Anna Sholler and granddaughter Rachel Wagner.
He is survived by a daughter, Joni Immenschuch, St. Marys; sister Dortohy George, Crestline; four grandchildren, Suzanne (Diane) Johnson, Kerri (Johnny) Nichols, Sarah (Nathan) Thobe and David Stoker; and 11 grand children: Taylor, Hayden Bethanny, Cheyanne, Theodore, Vincent, Scottie, Maddison, Wesley, Cyrus and Brooklyn.
Rites are scheduled for 2 p.m. Thursday at Zion Lutheran Church, 210 N. Wayne St., St. Marys, with Rev. Bill Maki officiating.
Burial, with full military honors, will follow at Resthaven Memory Gardens near Moulton.
Visitation is from noon to 2 p.m. Thursday at the church.
Condolences may be expressed at MillerFuneralHomes.net.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Miller Funeral Homes in St. Marys.
Published in The Evening Leader on Dec. 25, 2019