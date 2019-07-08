William "Bill" E. Selby, 69, of St. Marys, passed away on July 7, 2019 unexpectedly at his home in St. Marys. He was born July 19, 1949 in St. Marys to the late Oma and Mary (Hayes) Selby.

Bill was a devoted and loving brother to his siblings, Michael (Barbara) Selby of Wapakoneta, Judy (Charlie) Cooper of St. Marys, Susan (Doug) Zautner of Albany, New York and Donna (Vic) Shinabery of St. Marys and brother-in-law Chuck Burklo of St. Marys. He was a good friend to Eva Huddleston of St. Marys, and he loved his step-daughter, Tammy Huddleston, as well as many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Linda Burklo, who passed away in 2011.

Bill was a 1967 graduate of St. Marys Memorial High School and went on to retire after 40 years of employment at Good Year Tire Company.

He had many interests that included spending time at the St. Marys VFW and the St. Marys Eagles. He could also be found spending time with his friends at Varsity Lanes Bowling Alley, either sipping on a cold Miller Lite or bowling in a league. Bill enjoyed cooking and making candy, especially around Christmastime. He relished the time he could spend outdoors either gardening or fishing. Bill's real and abiding passions were his family and friends, he will be truly missed by all.

A celebration of Bill's life will be held at the Varsity Lanes Bowling Alley in St. Marys from noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday .

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the in Bill's honor.

Condolences can be left at CiscoFuneralHome.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Cisco Funeral Homes, St. Marys Published in The Evening Leader on July 9, 2019