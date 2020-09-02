1/1
William "Bill" Weber
1937 - 2020
William "Bill" Weber, 83, of St. Marys, died at 3:05 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 2.
He was born Aug. 29, 1937, in Wapakoneta, the son of Thurlow "Tub" and Hannah (Naylor) Weber.
He married Joan Punk on Jan. 10, 1959; she preceded him in death.
He is survived by his sons: Mike (Angela Rust) Weber of Danville, Virginia, Joe (Rosie) Weber of Wapakoneta, Jim (Julie) Weber of St. Marys, Scott (Cheryl Lininger) Weber of St. Marys; one sister, Marilyn (Don) Edwards of Fort Wayne; 10 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; by his wife, Joan Weber; by twin sons, Harry and Robert Weber and sister, Jackie Whetstone.
Bill attended Blume High School in Wapakoneta. He served in the U.S. Navy, and retired from Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company in St. Marys, where he was a supervisor. He enjoyed fishing, woodworking and spending time with his grandchildren.
Graveside burial rites will be held at 5:30 p.m. Friday at Resthaven Memory Gardens, Rev. Bob Sweeney, officiant. Friends may call from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Miller-Long and Folk Funeral Home, 314 W. High St., St. Marys, where memorial gifts may be given to Grand Lake Hospice.
Condolences may be sent to Bill's family via MillerFuneralHomes.net.

Published in The Evening Leader from Sep. 2 to Sep. 3, 2020.
